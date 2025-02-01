Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 90 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.58 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.22.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

