Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Solventum by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4,765.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 313,058 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

