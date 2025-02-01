Financial Comparison: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -92.08% N/A -59.43% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -62.27, suggesting that its share price is 6,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Carbon Streaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $60.03 million 0.61 -$35.03 million ($0.72) -0.71 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 15.43 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.21

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 2 0 0 1.67 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 182.10%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.