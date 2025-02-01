Financial Survey: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Anglo American”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $55.66 billion 2.24 $7.90 billion N/A N/A Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.28 $283.00 million N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 Anglo American 2 2 3 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BHP Group and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Anglo American.

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BHP Group beats Anglo American on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

