First United (FUNC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect First United to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

First United Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $32.58 on Friday. First United has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

