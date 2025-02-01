Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $104.61 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

