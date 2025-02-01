Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $241.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

