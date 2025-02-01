Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and traded as high as $96.64. Formula One Group shares last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 920,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Formula One Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

