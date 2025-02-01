Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.80. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 477,998 shares traded.
The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 10.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
