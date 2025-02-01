Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.80. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 477,998 shares traded.

The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.50 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.