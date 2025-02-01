Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

