FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1,978.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.61. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

