FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Issued By Zacks Research

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRS. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TriMas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriMas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 252,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 608,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

