FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Emera Issued By Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.10.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$55.22 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$56.20. The firm has a market cap of C$15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

