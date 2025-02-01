FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amedisys Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMED stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,679,000 after buying an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

