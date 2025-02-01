FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:YARIY Lowered by Analyst

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.92.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

