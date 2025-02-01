FY2024 EPS Estimates for Parkland Decreased by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.08.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.35 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.68 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Christian Jennings acquired 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00. Also, Director James Allan Neate acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

