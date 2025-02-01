FY2027 EPS Estimates for Alkermes Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,498.14. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,326. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

