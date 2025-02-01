Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 175,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.34). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

