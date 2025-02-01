Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 617 Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

