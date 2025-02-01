Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1,178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $266.46 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $217.83 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

