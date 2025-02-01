Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 255.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $208.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.12 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

