Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 185.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

