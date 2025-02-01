Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 748 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $223,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

