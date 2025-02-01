Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,468 First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

