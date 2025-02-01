Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

First Solar stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.88 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

