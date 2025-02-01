Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 249.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 114.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

JXN stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

