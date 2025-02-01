Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 246,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

