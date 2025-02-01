Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $46,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson raised C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other C3.ai news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $21,512,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $430,500. This trade represents a 98.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. This trade represents a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,552 shares of company stock worth $41,117,617. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

