Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,448,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $55.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

