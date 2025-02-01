Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,506,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 479.6% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,790. This trade represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

