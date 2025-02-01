Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 508,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,638,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 223,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

CGXU stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

