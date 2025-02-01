Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

