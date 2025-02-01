Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLKP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

