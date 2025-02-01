Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Woodward from $197.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.56 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

