Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,355,000 after purchasing an additional 541,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

