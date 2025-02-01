Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 4,105,927 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

FTXN opened at $29.34 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

