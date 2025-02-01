Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Lazard stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.68%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

