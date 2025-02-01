Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $62,000 in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 580,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,885,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 217,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000.

JPLD stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

