Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

