Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.