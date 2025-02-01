Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJS opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

