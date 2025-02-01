Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZBC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

