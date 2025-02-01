Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 356.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, January 27th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

