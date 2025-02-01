Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX opened at $20.65 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

