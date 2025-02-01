Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Separately, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJV opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $27.65.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
