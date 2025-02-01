Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJV opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.