Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,201,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

