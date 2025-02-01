Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

