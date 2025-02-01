Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 274.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $299.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

