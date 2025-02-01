Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTI opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

