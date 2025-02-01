Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $175.64 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

